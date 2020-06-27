App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola pauses advertisements on social media for ‘at least’ 30 days; Here's why

The news comes in after a flurry of companies, in an attempt to protest racism on social media, especially Facebook, have decided to stop of pause advertisements. Coca-Cola is only the latest company to join in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Global beverage maker Coca-Cola will be pausing advertising on all of its social media platforms for a minimum of 30 days. The company will take this time to see whether revisions are needed internally, and what more it could do to rid the platforms of hate, violence and inappropriate content.

The news comes in after a flurry of companies, in an attempt to protest racism on social media, especially Facebook, have decided to stop of pause advertisements. Coca-Cola is only the latest company to join in.

However, the company has clarified that they are not joining the official boycott. “We are pausing,” the company said.

Close

“Starting on July 1, The Coca-Cola Company will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days,” a statement from Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey said.

related news

“We will take this time to reassess our advertising standards and policies to determine whether revisions are needed internally, and what more we should expect of our social media partners to rid the platforms of hate, violence and inappropriate content. We will let them know we expect greater accountability, action and transparency from them,” he added.

In the past week, more than 90 organisations including the likes of Verizon, Lending Club, The North Face and most lately the Unilever, the company that owns brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Hellmans, have all blocked advertising revenue on social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The protest aims at forcing social media platforms to enforce more stringent norms against hate speech and misinformation including policing and a separate moderation pipeline for users saying they’ve been target for their race or religion.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #Companies #World News

