Coca-Cola to bring Rani Float into India, as carbonated drinks demand fizzle

In a bid to take on rival brands such as Pepsi’s Tropicana, Coca-Cola is bringing its acquired juice brand Rani Float to India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report cites changing global trends which show that juice and related beverages are growing two times faster than carbonated drinks as consumers now moving away from drinks with sugar.

Confirming introduction of Rani in India, a spokesperson told the newspaper, “Rani Float has real fruit pieces along with higher juice content, reduced sugar and real fruit flavour.”

The report adds that the juice brand is currently being imported and being seeded in major metropolitan cities and will be scaled up by the end of the year.

Coca-Cola already has juice beverages in the country including Minute Maid and Maaza.

In 2012, Coca-Cola had acquired 50 percent equity in Bahrain-based Aujan Industries’ beverage business for nearly $1 billion, according to the report. The business included Rani juice brand and Barbican malt beverage.

Aujan was one of the largest independent beverage companies in the Middle East. Coca-Cola had said that the deal would allow it to expand into the juice sector, the report adds.