App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola to bring Rani Float into India, as carbonated drinks demand fizzle

The carbonated soft drink producer is launching Rani juice drinks to take on rivals such as Pepsi's Tropicana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to take on rival brands such as Pepsi’s Tropicana, Coca-Cola is bringing its acquired juice brand Rani Float to India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report cites changing global trends which show that juice and related beverages are growing two times faster than carbonated drinks as consumers now moving away from drinks with sugar.

Confirming introduction of Rani in India, a spokesperson told the newspaper, “Rani Float has real fruit pieces along with higher juice content, reduced sugar and real fruit flavour.”

The report adds that the juice brand is currently being imported and being seeded in major metropolitan cities and will be scaled up by the end of the year.

Coca-Cola already has juice beverages in the country including Minute Maid and Maaza.

In 2012, Coca-Cola had acquired 50 percent equity in Bahrain-based Aujan Industries’ beverage business for nearly $1 billion, according to the report. The business included Rani juice brand and Barbican malt beverage.

Aujan was one of the largest independent beverage companies in the Middle East. Coca-Cola had said that the deal would allow it to expand into the juice sector, the report adds.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #Companies

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.