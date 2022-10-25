English
    Coca-Cola raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

    The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.

    Associated Press
    October 25, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Coca Cola

    Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year.

    Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

    Cokes net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

    Cokes results mirrored rival PepsiCo, which also raised its earnings forecast this month after boosting prices by 17% in the third quarter.
