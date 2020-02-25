App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo may raise prices by 6-14% in India: Report

The hikes will be seen across most PET bottles and cans in their portfolio since they form bulk of the beverage industry’s sales

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo may raise prices in India by 6-14 percent, a first since 2014, Business Standard reported.

The hikes will be seen across most PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles and cans in their portfolio since they form bulk of the beverage industry’s sales.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Prices of 600ml PET bottles of Coca-Cola, ThumbsUp, Sprite, Pepsi and 7UP will be hiked by 8.6 percent in Delhi, the article quotes sources as saying. For some brands, such as Mountain Dew, the rise will be higher, by 14.3 percent to Rs 40.

The cost of the 2 litre PET bottle in most popular brands has been hiked to Rs 90 from Rs 85, a 5.9 percent increase, the report said. For the 1.25 litre bottles, the cost has been raised by 8.3 percent to Rs 65.

The cost of a SKU for 600ml bottles have been raised to Rs 38 from Rs 35 in the national capital territory, the report said. For glass bottle SKUs, the cost remains unchanged at Rs 12 and Rs 15 for 200 ml and 300 ml bottles, respectively.

“We continue to observe market dynamics and consumer preferences. Depending on the insights, we take decisions on our pricing strategy,” a PepsiCo India spokesperson told the paper.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:53 am

