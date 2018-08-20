App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coca-Cola India rejigs leadership team

The new structure is designed to enable the India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for the Coca-Cola Company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coca-Cola India today said it has rejigged its leadership team to enable India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for the Atlanta-based beverage giant.

While Sundeep Bajoria, a 14-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system, has been promoted as vice-president South West Asia operations, from his earlier role of vice-president strategy and insights; Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the new vice-president strategy and insights, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, it said in a release.

"The new structure is designed to enable the India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for the Coca-Cola Company by capitalising on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development," it added.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia president T Krishnakumar said there are significant opportunities that lie ahead to grow the company's portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market.

"These changes will address developing business needs and pave the way to develop a stronger portfolio for the future. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development," he added.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Business #Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan #Coca-Cola #Companies #India #South West Asia

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.