Coca-Cola India rejigs leadership team

Coca-Cola India today said it has rejigged its leadership team to enable India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for the Atlanta-based beverage giant.

While Sundeep Bajoria, a 14-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system, has been promoted as vice-president South West Asia operations, from his earlier role of vice-president strategy and insights; Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the new vice-president strategy and insights, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, it said in a release.

"The new structure is designed to enable the India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for the Coca-Cola Company by capitalising on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development," it added.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia president T Krishnakumar said there are significant opportunities that lie ahead to grow the company's portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market.

"These changes will address developing business needs and pave the way to develop a stronger portfolio for the future. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development," he added.