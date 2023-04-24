 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coca-Cola expands availability to over 3 lakh stores in India in Q1

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Ahead of the summer season, the company also added 40,000 coolers, The Coca-Cola Company said in its global earnings statement.

Soft drinks major Coca-Cola on Monday said it has increased availability to over 3 lakh stores in India in the first quarter, driving approximately 3 billion transactions at affordable price points.

"During the first quarter, the company and its bottling partners increased availability by more than 3,00,000 stores and approximately 40,000 coolers ahead of the summer season and drove approximately 3 billion transactions at affordable price points through single-serve packages and at-home entry packs," it said.

India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.