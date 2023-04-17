 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coca-Cola acquires 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Apr 17, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

Hashtag Loyalty is an associate of the country's leading QSR chain operator Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which has the master franchise rights of leading brands such as Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' and Popeyes.

Beverage major Coca-Cola India Ltd has acquired a minority 15 percent stake in Hashtag Loyalty, which owns the food ordering platform Thrive.

This move will help Coca-Cola to get benefitted from Thrive, which has a partnership with over 12,000 restaurants across India.

"Hashtag Loyalty, an associate of JFL, has entered into a securities subscription agreement dated April 17, 2023, with Coca-Cola India (New Investor) pursuant to which the new investor has acquired 15 per cent stake in Hashtag," JFL said in a regulatory update.