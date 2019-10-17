App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal supply by CIL to power sector drops 7% to 218 MT in April-September

The supply of coal to power sector by CIL last month dropped by 21.1 per cent to 28.3 MT, over 35.9 MT in September last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Supply of coal by state-owned CIL to the power sector registered a decline of 7 per cent to 218.4 million tonnes in the April-September period of the ongoing fiscal. This comes amid the Maharatna firm recently stating it was ensuring smooth supply to power plants.

Fuel supply by Coal India (CIL) in the year-ago period was 235 million tonnes (MT), according to official data.

The supply of coal to power sector by CIL last month dropped by 21.1 per cent to 28.3 MT, over 35.9 MT in September last fiscal.

With torrential rains hitting coal production, Coal India Ltd recently said it was keeping a close watch on the current situation to ensure smooth supplies to power plants.

As on September 30, the state-owned major said coal stock at power plants stood around 17.3 million tonnes, which is sufficient for 11 days.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic production, saw its output decline by 6 per cent to 241 MT in April-September on account of monsoon.

"CIL is gearing up to regain its production tempo and keep coal supplies to power sector going after the torrential rainfall across its subsidiaries dealt a crippling blow to the company's coal production and offtake,” the company had said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Business #Coal India

