App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal supply by CIL to power sector declines 7% to 378 million tonnes

However, the coal despatch by CIL to the power sector in January registered an increase of 2.9 percent to 43.20 MT, over 42 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned CIL's coal supply to the power sector registered a decline of 6.8 percent to 377.86 million tonnes (MT) in the the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal. The commodity despatch by Coal India (CIL) to the power sector in the year-ago period was 405.61 MT, according to official data.

However, the coal despatch by CIL to the power sector in January registered an increase of 2.9 percent to 43.20 MT, over 42 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, it said.

The supply of dry-fuel by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, in the April-January period also registered a decline of 2.6 percent to 44.03 MT, over 45.22 MT in the year-ago period.

Close

Stating rain as the 'enemy of the coal sector', a government official had earlier blamed extended monsoon for the loss of coal output for a few months (from July) in the current fiscal.

related news

CIL saw its production decline by 3.9 percent to 451.52 MT in April-January period, over 469.65 MT in the year-ago period.

The state-owned firm had earlier said that it will produce 750 MT of coal in the next financial year.

The firm will further produce 1 billion tonnes of coal by FY2024, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.

The public sector undertaking has been given a target of producing 660 million tonnes of coal amounting to 82 percent of the country's coal output.

Joshi had said that with the demand for power rising steeply, there is enough opportunity for both government and private sectors to produce coal without adversely impacting each other.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 11:41 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.