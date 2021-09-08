Coal Shortage : 40 captive coal miners asked to ramp up production by government

Representative Image (Reuters)

The Ministry of Coal has written to the owners of 40 coal mines that produce solely for their own use, known as 'captive' mines to ramp up production as the government tries to address a shortage of coal. Union Minister, Prahlad Joshi, on September 8, directed Coal India to expedite the production to meet minimum requirements.

According to CNBC TV18, Hindalco, Ambuja Cements, NTPC, Nalco, Ultratech cements are some of the captive blocks that have been approached by the coal ministry.

The Minister has also decided to ban thermal coal import barring a few coastal power plants by 2024. According to him, the shortage has happened due to the rain around coal mining areas.

Reuters, however, on September 7 reported that the shortage is due to a rise in electricity demand. The report also said that the industrial companies which own these captive mines have been given a week to ramp up production to above 85% of existing targets

The Ministry also gave utilities companies that buy power from plants run on imported coal two weeks to increase procurement, according to Reuters.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority showed nearly two-thirds of India's 135 coal-fired power plants had less than a week's supply of coal left, including 43 with fewer than three days left. Four plants had no coal as of Sunday.

India is the world's second-largest importer of coal despite having the fourth-largest reserves, and coal burning generates nearly three-quarters of the country's electricity demand. Power demand has risen as economic activity picks up due to the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

India's Power Minister R.K. Singh also directed hydro power plants to defer maintenance shutdowns in September and October, and explore the possibility of operating more gas-fired power plants when power demand peaks.

Coal shortages occur periodically in India, with the last such shortage occurring in 2017. Production of coal typically slows during India's annual monsoon in June through September.