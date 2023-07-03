Coal production up 8.4% to 223 MT in June quarter, stock position jumps 37.6%

Coal India recorded 5.32% jump in Q1 production

The overall coal production surged by 8.4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, reaching 222.93 million tonnes as against a production of 205.65 MT recorded in the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal said on July 3.

The upturn has resulted in a 37.62 percent on-year growth in the country's coal stock position. The total coal stock as on June 30 stood at 107.15 MT, as compared to 77.86 MT as on the same date a year ago, an official release noted, citing the provisional figures released by the ministry.

"The sustained efforts of the Ministry of Coal towards enhancing coal production and ensuring seamless dispatch underscores India’s persistence in meeting its energy demands and fostering continuous economic growth," it stated.

Apart from the production, the cumulative coal dispatch has also shown an upward trend, reaching 239.69 MT in Q1FY24, as compared to 224.08 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. This marks an on-year growth of 6.97 percent.

Among the producers, Coal India recorded a 5.32 percent growth in the June quarter, as it registered 186.21 MT production as compared to 176.81 MT in the year-ago period.

The Singareni Collieries Company, another government-owned coal maker, recorded an 18.07 MT in Q1FY24, which was marginally higher than 17.30 MT in Q1FY23. Furthermore, captive mines recorded 35.41 MT production in April-June 2023 period as compared to 29.97 MT in the same period of the last fiscal year.

"These positive developments position the nation favourably and contribute to driving the positive trajectory of the country's energy sector, reinforcing the commitment towards providing uninterrupted power supply and paving the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the coal ministry said.

In this summer, coal stocks at India's thermal power plants have hovered between 33-35 MT, which has kept the situation manageable. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 39 had critical stocks as on July 2. Last year, more than 100 plants had critical stocks and the coal shortage had triggered a major power crisis in several parts of the country.