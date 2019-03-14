Coal production at 638 MT during Apr-Feb

The coal output grew 8 per cent year-on-year to 638.46 million tonne (MT) in the April-February period of the current financial year. The coal production was 591.42 MT during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), whose production target was fixed at 610 MT for the current financial year, produced 527.70 MT during April-February 2018-19. It was 6.6 per cent higher as compared with 495.08 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year, the ministry said in the statement.

The coal production by state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd during April-February 2018-19 was 57.94 MT as compared with 54.64 MT in the year-ago period, showing a growth of six per cent, the statement said.

The company's coal production target was fixed at 65 MT for 2018-19.

Coal production target of captive mines was fixed at 40 MT for the current fiscal.

The coal production from captive mines during the period was 44.41 MT as against 33.76 MT a year ago, a rise of 31.6 per cent. "Thus, the coal production target by captive mines has already been achieved by Feb-2019," it said.

Coal production target of other mines was fixed at 15 MT for 2018-19.

The coal production by these mines in the April-February 2018-19 period was 8.40 MT as compared to 7.94 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.