Coal prices plummet to lowest levels since July 2021

Coal

Newcastle coal prices, a key indicator in the global coal market, have experienced a significant decline, reaching their lowest point since July 2021. The prices have dropped by 27% in May alone, marking a staggering 70% decrease from the all-time high recorded in 2022.

A closer look at the recent trend in coal prices reveals a rollercoaster ride for the industry. In 2023, prices have plummeted by 65%, following a modest 23% increase in 2022. However, it was in 2021 that the coal market experienced a remarkable surge, with prices skyrocketing by a staggering 160.6%. The year 2020 witnessed a slight decline of 1.3%, while 2019 and 2018 saw drops of 18.02% and 22% respectively.

The peak of Newcastle coal prices was observed in September 2022 when it reached a remarkable $457.8 per ton, setting an all-time high. However, the market took a sharp turn, and on January 1, 2023, prices dropped to $380 per ton. Since then, the prices have been fluctuating within a range, with the highest point in 2023 reaching $400 per ton and the current low standing at a mere $135 per ton.

These developments have sent shockwaves through the Australian and Indonesian coal markets. In Australia, coal prices have fallen below $100, hitting a low not seen since December 2021. Similarly, Indonesia, which experienced a record high price of $120.90 per ton in March 2022, and is now trading at $65.28 per ton.

In China, the world's largest coal consumer, China's coal inventories have reached historical highs. The country witnessed a 4.8% increase in production and an 88.8% surge in imports from January to April, underscoring the demand for coal despite efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.

Conversely, Europe is moving away from coal and shifting towards natural gas as a more environmentally friendly alternative.

India, the second-largest coal importer globally, has experienced a different trajectory. The country's coal imports have increased by 22% according to Kpler, reaching 16.62 million tons in May, compared to 14.37 million tons in April. Simultaneously, India's coal production has seen a 14.8% rise in the fiscal year 2023.

Looking at the global coal production numbers provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA), it is evident that the industry has faced challenges in recent years. In 2021, coal production was estimated at 7.75 billion tons, almost unchanged from the 7.74 billion tons produced in 2020. This followed a decline from 8.13 billion tons in 2019 and 8.07 billion tons in 2018.

According to IEA, India's coal demand increased from 931 million tons in 2020 to an estimated 1.05 billion tons in 2021. The IEA projects that by 2024, India's coal demand will rise to 1.18 billion tons.