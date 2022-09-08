English
    Coal ministry slashes interest on late payment of royalty, rent

    The coal ministry has amended the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) aimed at decriminalising its provisions.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Representative image (AFP)

    The government has reduced the rate of interest levied on delayed payment of royalty, rent and fee from coal mines, a move that would give a fillip to ease of doing business.


    The coal ministry has amended the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) aimed at decriminalising its provisions.


    The Centre has been taking action in a bid to reduce compliances for business and citizens, the coal ministry said in a statement. ”To further promote and boost the ’Ease of doing business’ policy of the government, the amendment in MCR decriminalised 68 provisions whereas penalty has been reduced for 10 provisions of MCR,” it said.


    MCR relates to the application and grant of mineral concessions such as reconnaissance permit, prospecting license, and mining lease. These concessions are pre-condition for development and operationalisation of mines, necessitating many compliances.


    For adjusting additional or shortfall royalty, express provision has been brought in. ”Further, rate of penal interest on delayed payment of rent, royalty, fee, or other sums due to the government has been reduced from 24 per cent to 12 per cent,” it said.

    The provisions, the ministry said, is likely to provide the much-needed economic relaxations in the coal sector.

    PTI
    Tags: #coal #decriminalise #interest rate
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 05:37 pm
