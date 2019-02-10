App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal Ministry expresses concern over delay in commissioning of CIL washeries

In a review meeting on the upcoming washeries of CIL, Coal Secretary Sumanta Chaudhuri expressed "his concerns on the delay in commissioning of washeries", according to the minutes of the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The coal ministry has expressed concern over delay in the commissioning of around 18 washeries by state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and stressed upon the need for timely completion of the projects.

In a review meeting on the upcoming washeries of CIL, Coal Secretary Sumanta Chaudhuri expressed "his concerns on the delay in commissioning of washeries", according to the minutes of the meeting.

The secretary also stressed the need for timely completion of projects.

He also called for regular monitoring of washery projects at CIL through suitable software.

The washeries which were reviewed by the secretary are Dahibari, Patherdih-I, Madhuband, Patherdih II, Bhojudih, Dugda and Moonidih washreies of BCCL (Coal India arm).

Tapin, Kathara, Ashok, Karo and Konar washeries of CCL (CIL arm), Ib Valley, Basundhar, Hingula and Jagannath washeries of MCL (CIL arm) and Kusmunda and Baroud washeries of SECL (CIL arm) were also reviewed, the minutes said.

Currently, CIL operates 15 coal washeries with a total washing capacity of 36.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Of these 15 washeries, 11 are coking and the remaining are non-coking with capacity of 20.58 and 16.22 MTPA, respectively.

The total washed coal production from these existing washeries for 2017-18 was 12.45 MT.

Moreover, CIL has planned to set up 18 new washeries with state-of-the-art technologies with an aggregate throughput capacity of 95.6 MTPA.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Business #coal #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.