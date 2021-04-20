MARKET NEWS

Coal & Mines Ministry decides to swap coal linkage of KPCL from MCL to WCL

Pralhad Joshi said this swapping will enable KPCL source 26.46 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum from WCL, which is in close proximity.

PTI
April 20, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said his ministry is swapping the coal linkage of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

"We are swapping the entire coal linkage of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd from @mahanadicoal to @TeamWCL. This hasbeen made possible owing to our efforts at the Centre and close coordination with CM @BSYBJP ji. It will help KPCL saveupto Rs 265 crores," Joshi said in a tweet.

He said this swapping will enable KPCL source 26.46 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum from WCL, which is in close proximity. This will help in generating electricity at a cheaper cost and round-the-clock access to power to the people of Karnataka.
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:45 pm

