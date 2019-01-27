App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India's supply to power sector up 8% at 360 mn tonne in April-December 2018

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy last month met Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded the Centre must ensure immediate supply of the fossil fuel to Raichur Thermal Power Station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

State-owned Coal India supplied 360 million tonne (MT) coal to the power sector during April-December 2018, an increase of 7.9 percent over the year-ago period, according to official data. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had dispatched 333.4 MT of dry fuel during the corresponding nine months of 2017.

The PSU giant's coal supply in December 2018 was 1.9 percent higher at 42.4 MT, over 41.6 MT in the corresponding month a year ago, the latest data by the coal ministry showed.

The supply of coal by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) increased by 3.3 percent to 40 MT in the April-December period of 2018, against 38.7 MT in the same nine months of the previous year.

SCCL fuel supply in December rose by 2 percent to 5 MT, compared to 4.9 MT in the corresponding month of 2017.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy last month met Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded the Centre must ensure immediate supply of the fossil fuel to Raichur Thermal Power Station.

Earlier this month, Goyal had said the country faces no shortage of coal and production has witnessed an increase of 7.4 percent in April-December period of the ongoing fiscal.

He, however, said that coal production did not go up in the past because of delays in environmental clearances, land acquisition and other problems.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Business #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.