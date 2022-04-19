Coal India’s supplies to power sector rise 14% amid surging demand

Coal India Limited (CIL) on April 19 said that it has raised its supplies to thermal power stations by 14.2 percent during the first half of April 2022 compared to the same period last year amid rising demand.

CIL’s supplies have hit 1.64 million tonnes (MTs) per day during this period against 1.43 MTs in the same period in April 2021, the company said in a press release.

It further added that the company had accelerated its production to 26.4 MTs during the first half of April’22 registering 27 percent year-on-year growth.

The company is heading for its highest April production ever. Output expansion in volume terms was 5.7 MTs, it said.

To tide over the intense demand, the company said that it has made available additional 8.75 MTs of coal to State and Central Gencos for lifting through rail-cum-road mode till May 31.

Of this, 3.25 MT is the unlifted quantity of the earlier round of RCR offer and 5.5 MTs is the new offer, it said.

The escalating power demand, driven up by the post-pandemic economic buoyancy and hotter than normal summer, seem to dwarf the upsurge in supplies, it said.

With mercury levels rising above 41 degrees, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has categorized heatwave status in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

CIL added that India's total power generation was 9.5 percent higher, at an average of 4.53 Billion Units (BU), till April 15, 2022, over the same period last year.

The increase was 400 million units per day against the average generation of 4.13 BU for the comparative period, it said.

Meanwhile, on April 12, the company had said that its capital expenditure registered a growth of 12 percent to Rs 14,834 crore in FY'22. Coal India's capital expenditure was at Rs 13,284 crore in FY'21.

Stating that the capex growth in FY'22 came on the back of a strong base, CIL said the entire capital expenditure was met through internal accruals.

"CIL's FY'21 capex doubled in a year from that of Rs 6,270 crore of FY'20. This means, FY'22 capex growth came on the back of a strong base," the statement had said.

Coal-based power generation rose 3.12 percent to 1,00,276 million units in March compared to the year-ago period, according to official data. Thermal power generation stood at 97,238 Million Units (MU) in the same period a year ago. In February this year, it stood at 85,534 MU.

Coal accounts for over 70 percent of the country's electricity output and utilities account for around 75 percent of the country's coal consumption. According to the monthly statistics (provisional) of the Coal Ministry, coal-based power generation registered a growth of 35 percent in March this year compared to March 2020. The rise was 3.12 percent compared to the power generation witnessed in March 2021.

In March this year, the overall power generation was 29.02 percent higher than the power generated in March 2020 and 6.35 percent more than the power generated in March 2021. "Total power generation has also increased in March 2022 to 1,33,584 MU from 1,12,531 MU in February 2022," according to the Ministry.

With PTI inputs.