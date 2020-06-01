App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

More than three quarters of the electricity generated in India is derived from coal, with Coal India - the world's largest coal miner - accounting for more than four fifths of India's domestic production.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India's sales fell 23.3 percent in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to 39.95 million tonnes in May, down 23.3 percent year on year, though that represented a slight improvement from the 25.5 percent fall in April. May production fell 11.3 percent to 41.43 million tonnes, compared with a 10.9 percent fall the previous month.

More than three quarters of the electricity generated in India is derived from coal, with Coal India - the world's largest coal miner - accounting for more than four fifths of India's domestic production.

Close

Power generation fell 14.3 percent in May and demand for the current financial year is expected to fall for the first time in at least 36 years.

related news

India has also ramped up electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources at the expense of coal-fired generation over the past two months, further dampening coal demand.

State-run Coal India and the federal coal ministry have been pushing electricity generators to keep buying coal even though utilities' stocks and miners' inventories are at record highs.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:55 pm

tags #Business #coal #Coal India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.