Coal India's April-November production rises 17% to 412.6 MT

State-owned CIL on Thursday said it produced 412.6 million tonnes of coal in the April-November period of the current fiscal and expressed confidence that it will surpass the the output target set for the current financial year.

The PSU had produced 353.4 MT in the April-November period of the last financial year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output is eyeing a production of 700 million tonnes (MT) in the current financial year.

"This is achievable", said a senior official of CIL.

The coal behemoth has to produce 287.4 MT of coal during the remaining four months of the current fiscal to reach its output target for the current fiscal.

"With strong augmentation in production so far and overburden removal displaying robust growth that helps in faster extraction of coal in the coming months, we feel confident of surpassing the fiscal's production target. Also, during Q4 production steps up into a higher trajectory," the official added.

The PSU produced 60.7 MT of coal last month, registering a growth of 12.8 per cent over the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The supply of coal by CIL to power plants was at 380.7 MT during April-November period, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent.

Total coal off-take to all consuming sectors was 445 MT till November.

Coal stock at CIL's pitheads at the end November stood at 28.5 MT.