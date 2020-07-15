Coal India worker unions call for 1-day strike on August 18 against divestment

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India worker unions call for 1-day strike on August 18 against divestment

The demand of unions include withdrawal of "disinvestment or buyback of shares by Coal India immediately" and commercial mining, Pandey said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India worker unions affiliated to five central trade unions on Wednesday decided to go on one-day strike on August 18 against the proposed divestment or buyback of shares of the PSU, a union leader said. Leaders of federations affiliated to five central trade unions of BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and INTUC held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed divestment and share buyback of Coal India by the government, Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.

It was decided unanimously to go for one-day strike on August 18, he said.

The demand of unions include withdrawal of "disinvestment or buyback of shares by Coal India immediately" and commercial mining, he said.

Close

The unions had observed a three-day strike from July 2 to protest against commercial mining of coal.

related news

The charter of demands includes ensuring high power committee wages to the contractor workers, "immediate action against the officers of Coal India Ltd who have shown hyperactivity outside their jurisdiction to defeat 3-days strike from July 2 to 4", Pandey said.

It was also decided to serve a joint notice on August 1 for the proposed one-day strike, he said.

"From the day of giving notice of strike, the programme of work to rule, rally demonstrations, gate meeting, pit meeting etc., will also be started," he said.

Pandey said that the one-day strike will be extraordinary as not even a single worker will go to the mine for work.

The federations include, RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), CITU-affiliated All India Coal Workers Federation, Indian Mineworkers' Federation (AITUC), HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation.

State-owned Coal India (CIL) earlier said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike called by worker unions early this month.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.