App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India will exceed last year's production figures-official

In 2018-19, Coal India produced 606.89 million tonnes (MT),while dispatch was at 608.14 MT. "Coal India's production was nearly minus 8 per cent till October. So in the last few months the coal production has caught up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Despite coal production being hampered at Dipka mines due to prolonged rains, Coal India Ltd will exceed last year's production figures, a top coal ministry official said here on Tuesday.

In 2018-19, Coal India produced 606.89 million tonnes (MT),while dispatch was at 608.14 MT. "Coal India's production was nearly minus 8 per cent till October. So in the last few months the coal production has caught up.

Now it has just minus 3.5 percent. And it will go on to be plus at the end of the year. It is going to be healthy percentage over last year's (figures)," Secretary of Coal Ministry, Anil Kumar Jain told PTI on the sidelines of Energies 2020 a biennial conclave.

Close

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic production, saw its output decline by six per cent to 241 MT in April-September on account of monsoon.

related news

"In fact it would be the highest ever in the country," Jain added. Replying to a query on the spinning of Coal India Ltd subsidiaries into five entities, Jain said though there were some discussions held earlier in that direction, there is no fresh development.

"At the moment that is the decision (Coal India remains as it is)," he said. On the overall coal scenario in the country, the official said the production this year will exceed that of last year, though there was some impact due to rains, by the end of the current fiscal it will be covered up.

"So we will be exceeding the last year production numbers with a healthy surplus. There has been a setback because one of the largest mines and the largest mine in Asia Deepika that has been flooded. So that has impacted the production. But the coal scenario is very healthy in the country. Stocks at the power plants and mines are much higher than the same period last year," he explained.

In September, a non-perennial, seasonal river Lilagarh breached its embankment and flooded the lower benches of Dipka opencast mine of SECL (South Eastern Coalfields), one of the largest open cast mines of CIL with a production capacity of 35 MT per annum.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business #coal #Coal India #Companies #Dipka mines

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.