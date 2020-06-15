Coal India trade unions plan 3-day strike next month against commercial mining

Coal India (CIL) trade unions are planning to go on a three-day strike from July 2 against the government's move to open the coal sector to private players, a union leader said.

The development comes at a time when the government plans to launch the process of commercial coal mining on Thursday. On Sunday, senior leaders of central trade unions of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, INTUC, AITUC and CTU held a video conferencing, Nathulal Pandey, the president of Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, told PTI.

Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation is affiliated to Hind Mazdoor Sabha. "A draft strike notice for the proposed three-day strike will be sent" to the government and Coal India headquarters, he said.

"Central Trade Unions, including the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, are united as one for all future fight, particularly to prevent commercial mining to private agencies," he said.

Major demands of the unions are to stop the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining, stop separation of consultancy firm CMPDIL from Coal India, ensure payment of high-power committee wages to contractor workers, increase ceiling of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to all workers retired between January 1, 2017, to March 28, 2018, at par with executives.

The unions are also demanding that "the provisions of 9.4.0 be implemented and dependents be provided employment," he said. From Tuesday, he said, from the first shift onwards, gate meeting, sloganeering will be done jointly during all the shifts at all the mines.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"Intensive wall writing will be done collectively in support of the proposed strike from 2nd July to 4th July 2020," Pandey said. In addition to five central trade unions, all other labour unions, associations (including Officers Association), businessmen and residents will be urged to make the Hartal a success," he added.