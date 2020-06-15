App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India trade unions plan 3-day strike next month against commercial mining

On Sunday, senior leaders of central trade unions of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, INTUC, AITUC and CTU held a video conferencing, Nathulal Pandey, the president of Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, told PTI.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India (CIL) trade unions are planning to go on a three-day strike from July 2 against the government's move to open the coal sector to private players, a union leader said.

The development comes at a time when the government plans to launch the process of commercial coal mining on Thursday. On Sunday, senior leaders of central trade unions of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, INTUC, AITUC and CTU held a video conferencing, Nathulal Pandey, the president of Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, told PTI.

Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation is affiliated to Hind Mazdoor Sabha. "A draft strike notice for the proposed three-day strike will be sent" to the government and Coal India headquarters, he said.

Close

"Central Trade Unions, including the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, are united as one for all future fight, particularly to prevent commercial mining to private agencies," he said.

related news

Major demands of the unions are to stop the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining, stop separation of consultancy firm CMPDIL from Coal India, ensure payment of high-power committee wages to contractor workers, increase ceiling of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to all workers retired between January 1, 2017, to March 28, 2018, at par with executives.

The unions are also demanding that "the provisions of 9.4.0 be implemented and dependents be provided employment," he said. From Tuesday, he said, from the first shift onwards, gate meeting, sloganeering will be done jointly during all the shifts at all the mines.

"Intensive wall writing will be done collectively in support of the proposed strike from 2nd July to 4th July 2020," Pandey said. In addition to five central trade unions, all other labour unions, associations (including Officers Association), businessmen and residents will be urged to make the Hartal a success," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Coal India #commercial mining #trade unions

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.