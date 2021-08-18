MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coal India trade unions demand 50% hike in salaries: Report

The unions met the management of Coal India in July, and further meetings will be held before arriving at a conclusion

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
In the past, negotiations have usually resulted in 20-25 percent increases in salaries.

In the past, negotiations have usually resulted in 20-25 percent increases in salaries.

Trade unions at Coal India, one of the largest employers in India, have sought a massive 50 percent rise in wages, a move that could hike costs of the fuel.

The unions met the management of Coal India in July, and further meetings will be held before arriving at a conclusion, Bloomberg has reported.

DD Ramanandan, secretary at the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said the demand for the wage hike is backed by expectations for rising profits in coming years amid a reduction in staffing and plans to increase production

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Climate Change | IPCC report will put pressure on developing world, mainly India

Close

Related stories

Coal India declined to comment on the unions' demand when contacted by Bloomberg, stating that the talks are in the early stages and it looking for a "win-win situation for both sides."

Coal India has 256,000 workers as of July 1, the report said.

In the past, negotiations have usually resulted in  20-25 percent increases in salaries, the report said. The company revises salaries of its non-executive staff every five years.

"We have good reasons to ask for a 50 percent increase," Ramanandan told Bloomberg. "Coal India's production is rising and the employee numbers are reducing every year, which means more profits for the company. There should be no problem with workers getting a small share of that profit," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Coal India
first published: Aug 18, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.