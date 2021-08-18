Coal India trade unions demand 50% hike in salaries: Report

In the past, negotiations have usually resulted in 20-25 percent increases in salaries.

Trade unions at Coal India, one of the largest employers in India, have sought a massive 50 percent rise in wages, a move that could hike costs of the fuel.

The unions met the management of Coal India in July, and further meetings will be held before arriving at a conclusion, Bloomberg has reported.

DD Ramanandan, secretary at the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said the demand for the wage hike is backed by expectations for rising profits in coming years amid a reduction in staffing and plans to increase production

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Climate Change | IPCC report will put pressure on developing world, mainly India

Coal India declined to comment on the unions' demand when contacted by Bloomberg, stating that the talks are in the early stages and it looking for a "win-win situation for both sides."

Coal India has 256,000 workers as of July 1, the report said.

In the past, negotiations have usually resulted in 20-25 percent increases in salaries, the report said. The company revises salaries of its non-executive staff every five years.

"We have good reasons to ask for a 50 percent increase," Ramanandan told Bloomberg. "Coal India's production is rising and the employee numbers are reducing every year, which means more profits for the company. There should be no problem with workers getting a small share of that profit," he said.