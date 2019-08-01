App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:04 PM IST

Coal India to spend Rs 700 cr to procure 40 rakes

"The Maharatna PSU's board has given the green signal to procure 40 rakes at nearly Rs 700 crore. One rake comprises 59 wagons. According to a rough estimate, one rake can move 1.4 million tonne of coal per annum," the company said on Thursday.

The Coal India has decided to procure rail wagons under general purpose wagon investment scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.



"These CIL owned rakes dedicated only for transport of CIL's coal will help us in pushing higher volumes of coal to the power sector," the miner said.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.