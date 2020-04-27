App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India to purchase dumpers from BEML at Rs 400cr

"The contract cost for seven 150-tonne dumpers is around Rs 150 crore and that of eight 190-tonne dumpers is Rs 250 crore. The equipment will be used in opencast coal mines and play a critical role in hauling coal and the top soil," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coal India Ltd on Monday said it has signed two agreements with heavy engineering major BEML Ltd for purchasing dumpers at Rs 400 crore.

The miner will procure 15 dumpers from the manufacturing PSU, a CIL statement said.

The 150-tonne dumpers will be deployed on trial basis in the Gevra opencast project of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, the Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of the miner.

Four each of 190-tonne dumpers will be put to use on trial basis in Amlohri and Nigahi opencast projects of Northern Coalfields Ltd which operates in Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the miner said.

The scope of the contracts covers supply of dumpers as well as spares and consumables for a period of eight years.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #BEML #Business #Coal India #Companies #PSU

