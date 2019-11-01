Coal India to meet 1 billion tonne output aim by FY24: Pralhad Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on November 1 asked mining major Coal India Ltd to fast track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24.

The state-owned company had earlier said it would meet the target by the fiscal 2025-26.

"You (CIL) will have to fast track the one billion tonne target to 2023-24, as the current growth is not enough. There is no question of 2025-26. I will ensure all support to CIL in this endeavour," Joshi said.

He was speaking at the 45th foundation day programme of the mining behemoth here.