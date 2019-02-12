Coal India third-quarter profit surges 50% on higher production

Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner, reported a 50.1 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as it benefited from higher coal production.

Its profit for the three months to December reached Rs 45.67 billion Indian rupees ($646.5 million), compared with 30.43 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The figure beat analysts' average estimate of 40.69 billion rupees in profit, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Quarterly coal production rose 2.6 percent year-over-year to 155.97 million tonnes.