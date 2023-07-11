Coal India subsidiary SECL to develop 600 MW solar projects, aiming for net zero energy

SECL is s also working on a project report for installation of another 40 MW ground mounted solar PV plant in Johilla area in MP.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), which is one of the largest coal-producing subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd, is developing rooftop and ground mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity.

SECL, the Miniratna PSU, is planning to develop the above projects at a cost of more than Rs.1000 crores and some of these projects would be implemented in RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company)/BOO (Build-Own-Operate) mode, according to a government press release.

This is part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify its business and achieve the "Net Zero Energy" goal.

The strategy is in line with the larger goal of “Panchamrit” announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi at CoP-26 to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070, as per the release.

SECL recently commissioned rooftop solar projects of 580 kWp capacity in Johilla, Jamuna-Kotma and Kusmunda Areas.

The largest two solar projects under implementation are of 40 MW capacity each. A 40 MW ground mounted, grid connected solar PV plant is being developed on company’s own land in Bhatgaon and Bishrampur areas located in Chattisgarh’s Surajpur district.

The project is at the execution stage and is likely to be commissioned during this 2023-24.

SECL is s also working on a project report for installation of another 40 MW ground mounted solar PV plant in Johilla area in MP.

According to the release, SECL has also floated a tender for a 4 MW rooftop solar project and installation feasibility of a floating solar power plant at Sharda OC mine in Sohagpur Area in Madhya Pradesh is also being explored.

SECL contributed around one-fourth of Coal India’s total coal production in FY 2022-23.