Coal India subsidiaries to donate Rs 1.75 cr to martyr's family

Two subsidiaries of Coal India Limited - Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) - have decided to donate Rs 1.75 crore to martyred CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng's family, an official release said Monday.

Vijay Soreng was a resident of Pharsma village in Jharkhand's Gumla district and he was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"At a meeting presided by CCL/BCCL CMD Gopal Singh here Sunday, it was decided that every employee, executive and non-executive, will contribute Rs 200 to the noble cause," the joint release from the public sector units said.

"Jharkhand is the land of supreme sacrifice and it is moral responsibility to ensure future life of Vijay Sorengs family," Gopal Singh said.

A CCL team will visit Soreng's family in Gumla, it said.