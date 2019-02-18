App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India subsidiaries to donate Rs 1.75 cr to martyr's family

Vijay Soreng was a resident of Pharsma village in Jharkhand's Gumla district and he was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two subsidiaries of Coal India Limited - Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) - have decided to donate Rs 1.75 crore to martyred CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng's family, an official release said Monday.

Vijay Soreng was a resident of Pharsma village in Jharkhand's Gumla district and he was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"At a meeting presided by CCL/BCCL CMD Gopal Singh here Sunday, it was decided that every employee, executive and non-executive, will contribute Rs 200 to the noble cause," the joint release from the public sector units said.

"Jharkhand is the land of supreme sacrifice and it is moral responsibility to ensure future life of Vijay Sorengs family," Gopal Singh said.

A CCL team will visit Soreng's family in Gumla, it said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Business #CCL #Coal India #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.