Coal India starts pilot project to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has begun the process of retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers -- big trucks engaged in transportation of coal, a move that will help the PSU to save around Rs 500 crore annually.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has begun the process of retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers -- big trucks engaged in transportation of coal, a move that will help the PSU to save around Rs 500 crore annually.

"In a big push to reduce its carbon footprint, national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers," the company said in a statement.

This is a significant move, as the world's largest coal miner uses over 4 lakh kilolitres of diesel per annum with an annual expense of over Rs 3,500 crore.

The company in association with GAIL (India) Ltd and BEML Ltd has taken up a pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonne dumpers working at CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

CIL on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL an BEML to get this pilot project executed.

Once the LNG kit is successfully retrofitted and tested, these dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel systems i.e. both on LNG and Diesel, and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner with use of LNG.

LNG will replace the use of diesel by about 30 to 40 per cent and reduce the fuel cost by about 15 per cent.

"The move will reduce carbon emission significantly and also save around Rs 500 crore annually if all existing Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMMs) including dumpers are retrofitted with LNG kit. Getting rid of diesel pilferages and adulteration are other added advantages," the company said.

Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, CIL will decide for bulk use of LNG in its HEMMs, especially dumpers.

The company has also planned to buy HEMMs with only LNG engines if this ongoing pilot project is successful. This move will help CIL reduce its carbon footprint drastically and achieve sustainable goals.

Notably, major mining dumper manufacturers worldwide are now switching for manufacturing of dumpers having engines with dual fuel (LNG-Diesel) systems.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Coal India #Companies #diesel #LNG
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:39 pm

