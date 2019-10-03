App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coal India sees Dipka mine output at third of average capacity in 10 days

'We are trying to achieve 30,000 tonnes production per day from the upper and middle benches of the mine in ten days,' Binny Dayal, Director (Technical) at Coal India told Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India Ltd is aiming to produce at least 30,000 tonnes per day from the flooded eastern Indian Dipka mine within ten days, but it will take over a month to resume production at the lower benches of the mine, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

"We are trying to achieve 30,000 tonnes production per day from the upper and middle benches of the mine in ten days," Binny Dayal, Director (Technical) at Coal India told Reuters.

"We will start pumping out water from the lower benches where water has become quite voluminous and that will take at least a month," Dayal said.

Close

The Dipka mine, which produces about 30 million tonnes a year or over 82,000 tonnes a day, is one of Coal India's largest open cast operations, and a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday it will take at least a month to resume production.

related news

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.