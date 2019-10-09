App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coal India says lost 2.1% of annual output due to strikes at eastern Indian unit

'Owing to an unfavorable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonne in coal production during the current financial year,' Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.

Representative image
Coal India Ltd has lost 13 million tonnes, or 2.1%, of its annual output this financial year, due to strikes at eastern Indian Talcher coalfields, one of India's biggest, a spokesman for the company's unit said on Wednesday.

"Owing to an unfavorable socio-political situation and frequent stoppages, Talcher coalfields alone has registered a loss of 13 million tonne in coal production during the current financial year," Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.

Production at the coalfields in Talcher, which were rocked by strikes over mine safety, was on Wednesday stopped by villagers demanding employment, Mehra said.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 05:40 pm

