Coal India ready to meet dry fuel demand from power sector

Mar 14, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The public sector coal producer also expressed hope to supply 156 million tonnes of coal to the power sector during April-June quarter of FY24.

Amid early onset of summer and a pick-up in industrial demand for electricity, state-owned CIL on Tuesday said it is geared up to meet the demand of dry fuel from the power sector.

The public sector coal producer also expressed hope to supply 156 million tonnes of coal to the power sector during April-June quarter of FY24. This would be 25.6 per cent of the enhanced annual dispatch target of 610 million tonnes (MT) slated for the sector in 2023-24.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) is optimistic about supplying 156 million tonnes of coal to power sector during April-June '23 quarter amid concerns over spike in coal demand," the coal behemoth said.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is a major supplier of dry fuel to the electricity generating plants.