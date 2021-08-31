MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coal India ramps up supplies to address shortage at utilities

Government data showed over half of the 135 coal-fired power plants had less than a week's stock of coal left, of which 50 plants had less than three days of coal left.

Reuters
August 31, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Coal India Ltd has ramped up supply of coal over the last five days to address a coal shortage at utilities across the country, the federal coal ministry said on Tuesday.

Coal-fired power accounts for more than 70% of India's electricity generation, with state-run Coal India Ltd accounting for more than four-fifths of its total production.

Government data showed over half of the 135 coal-fired power plants had less than a week's stock of coal left, of which 50 plants had less than three days of coal left. Six plants had run out of coal, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) has stepped up its coal supplies vigorously during the last five days of August 2021 consistently clocking 1.7 million tonnes per day," the coal ministry said.

That is 4.3% higher than the July average of 1.63 million tonnes a day.

Close

Related stories

A shortage of coal has been exacerbated by a steep growth in power demand in India, as states have eased coronavirus-related curbs, while hydro-electricity generation has fallen.

Federal guidelines recommend utilities have at least two weeks of coal stocks. Only a sixth of thermal power plants had less than a week's stock at the beginning of the month.

At the beginning of the financial year in April, Coal India and power plants across the country had record inventory levels.

Coal shortages occur periodically in India, with the last such shortage occurring in 2017.

While officials have in the past blamed each other and power producers for not buying adequate coal in advance, power producers say a lack of accountability affects utilities.

"Coal shortage is a perennial problem as there is no accountability for short supply or non-availability of rakes," Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, told Reuters.

India's federal coal and power ministry have asked Coal India to prioritize supplies to thermal power plants with low stock and dispatch fuel from mines with abundant inventory to address the shortage.

 
Reuters
Tags: #Business #coal #Coal India #Coal Ministry
first published: Aug 31, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.