Coal India Q2 PAT seen up 9% YoY to Rs 3,211 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs 3,211 crore up 9% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 24,760 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,791 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

