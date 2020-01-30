App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India production to not exceed 640 million tn in FY20: A K Jha

The state-run miner had a target to produce 660 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 as against 607 million tonnes produced in the last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hit by disruptions due to a prolonged monsoon, mining major Coal India Ltd's production in the current fiscal will not exceed 640 million tonnes, a top company official said on Thursday.

The state-run miner had a target to produce 660 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 as against 607 million tonnes produced in the last fiscal.

"We are trying our best to reach close to 660 million tonnes, but given the circumstances, we don't think we will able to cross 640 million tonnes," Coal India Chairman A K Jha told PTI.

Close

Production loss in five months during the monsoon was a major reason that dragged down the miner's production, the official said.

related news

Coal India has targeted February and March to achieve the highest production and strategy for it is already in place, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.