you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India production declines 1.1% to 46.59 MT in May

CIL had produced 47.12 million tonnes of coal in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing on June 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 46.59 million tonnes of coal in May, registering a decline of 1.1 percent from the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

CIL had produced 47.12 million tonnes of coal in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing on June 2.

Coal offtake during May 2019 fell about 1.4 percent to 52.09 million tonnes as compared to 52.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it added.

The production and off-take figures are provisional, the company said.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 03:48 pm

