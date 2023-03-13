 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India prepares for the great Indian summer

Amritha Pillay
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Along with increased production and pithead stocks, the miner has asked power producers to hold higher inventory and is following up on payments due.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country’s largest miner and supplier of coal, is firing on all cylinders in anticipation of a summer hotter than the last. It is scaling up production, holding additional coal stocks at its pitheads and has issued directives to power producers to hold higher inventory at their end, said a company official.

India touched an all-time-high peak power demand of 216 gigawatts (GW) last April. The power ministry expects this to touch a new high of 229 GW come April, a rise of 6 percent.

The surge in power demand last year left many Indian states without electricity for hours due to a shortage of coal needed to fire up power stations to meet the additional needs. A host of factors tripped the coal supply, including lower production, rake unavailability to move the fuel and ballooning payables of state-run power generation and distribution companies.