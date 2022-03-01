English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coal India output rises 4% to 64 MT in February

    The company had produced 61.9 MT of coal in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned CIL produced 64.3 million tonnes of coal in February, registering a growth of nearly 4 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

    Coal India Ltd (CIL) had produced 61.9 MT of coal in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

    In a statement on Tuesday, the company said that stepping up its output tempo, it produced 64.3 MT of coal in February.

    On a month-on-month basis, CIL’s average production increased to 2.3 MT per day in February.

    So, despite being three days lesser than January, the sequential production in February was at par with the previous month.

    Close

    Related stories

    CIL’s all out efforts are focused on ending FY’22 in the realm of 630 MT, according to the statement.

    CIL’s production at 542.4 MT during April-February period of FY’22 was a historic high for this period.

    Coal output surged ahead 27.3 MT in absolute terms on a year-on- year comparison.

    "The company expects to post the highest ever production by the closure of FY’22, going past the previous high of 607 MT recorded in FY’19,” the company said.

    CIL’s off-take in February has scored a strong 12 per cent double-digit growth at 57.4 MT against same month last year.

    The gain in absolute terms was 6.2 MT. Till February of the current fiscal, CIL’s total off-take was nearly 600 MT. Only once earlier, the off-take crossed that mark when the company despatched 608 MT in FY’19, which is the highest to the date.

    With a sizeable volume increase of 85.8 MT over 514 MT of the same period last year, CIL’s off-take growth during April-February was 16.7 per cent.

    CIL’s subsidiaries are pushing hard to scale up the production and off-take.

    MCL in a first has reached 150 MT production mark on February 27.

    The pace is moving into a higher pitch with the past records being outdone, as per the statement.

    CIL has been able to liquidate its stock to the tune of 56.7 MT till February, the highest stock liquidation in any year so far.

    Coal inventory at CIL’s pitheads was 42.5 MT at February-end which at the beginning of the fiscal was 99 MT.

    CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic output of the dry fuel.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #CIL #Coal India
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 04:01 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.