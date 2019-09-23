App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India output likely to take hit due to strike on Tuesday

Coal India produces around 2 million tonne of coal a day and the state-run miner accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on one-day strike to protest against the centre's decision to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in coal mining.

Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding the foreign direct investment in coal mining.

"All five federations except BMS are going to observe the strike on Tuesday," All India Coal Workers' Federation General Secretary DD Ramanandan told PTI.

Close

Coal India produces around 2 million tonne of coal a day and the state-run miner accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

related news

RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is not a signatory with other federations to the one-day strike notice, has started observing a five-day strike from Monday till September 27 on the same issue.

Coal India official said there is "no adverse impact on production on Monday despite the strike called by BMS".

However, BMS leader B K Rai said the response to the strike was "good".

Last week, the trade unions had declined to attend a meeting with Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi to discuss their demands of withdrawing 100 per cent foreign direct investment in coal mining.

Unions that served one-day strike notice are Indian National Mineworkers' Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers' Federation (AITUC), All India Coal Workers' Federation (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.