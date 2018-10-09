Coal India, NLC India ink pact to set up JV for power generation

Coal India said it has entered into a pact with NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to set up a joint venture for power generation. "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLCIL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of a joint venture for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity," CIL said in a filing to BSE.

The PSU accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

CIL Chairman A K Jha had earlier said the company is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for 2018-19.