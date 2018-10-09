App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India, NLC India ink pact to set up JV for power generation

CIL Chairman A K Jha had earlier said the company is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India said it has entered into a pact with NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to set up a joint venture for power generation. "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLCIL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of a joint venture for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity," CIL said in a filing to BSE.

The PSU accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

CIL Chairman A K Jha had earlier said the company is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for 2018-19.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:39 am

tags #Business #Coal India #Companies #NLC India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.