MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coal India has stepped up coal supply to meet increased demand of power sector: Pralhad Joshi

During his visit to Talcher coalfields, Joshi inspected mining operations at Balram open cast project in Hingula area and coal dispatch operations through railway sidings.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said state-owned CIL has stepped up fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to rising cost of imported coal.

The remarks by Joshi, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, come at a time when the country's power plants are grappling with coal shortages.

"Coal production and despatch have now increased and we are supplying about 2.2 million tonnes coal in a day to the power plants, which is itself a record," Joshi was quoted as saying in a statement by Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

The minister reviewed the mining and despatch operations at MCL, with an aim to further enhance fuel supplies to thermal power plants.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Rail, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Dhanve.

Close

Related stories

Joshi, while appreciating MCL's performance, said, "We are trying to further improve coal production and despatch from the company."

During his visit to Talcher coalfields, Joshi inspected mining operations at Balram open cast project in Hingula area and coal dispatch operations through railway sidings.

He held discussions with MCL and railway officials at the railway sidings.

Both the ministers stressed on further reducing turn-around time of railway wagons.

The ministers also interacted with the coal miners and motivated them for increasing coal production and despatch. Best performing workers were also felicitated.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agrawal, MCL's Chairman-cum-Managing Director P K Sinha and other officials accompanied the minister, who also visited the Paradip Port Trust (PPT).

On Tuesday, Joshi reviewed the coal production and stressed on continuing the momentum to dispatch maximum dry fuel to thermal power plants.

Power Minister R K Singh had on Monday exuded confidence that there will be no power shortage in the country amid the ongoing low coal stocks at power plants.

He stressed on timely payments by distribution companies to the plants for electricity supplied to them.

"There won't be any back down...There was no (power) outage yesterday... and it did not happen even before. If there is some outage, then that is because of our own (states') constraints," he had said.

The minister had informed that power plants in the country have more than 8 million tonnes of coal at present.

MCL accounts for about 25 per cent of the total coal production of Coal India.

To further enhance coal dispatch capacity and rapid movement of the dry fuel to consumers, the company is aggressively implementing first mile connectivity projects with capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024.

During the current financial year, MCL supplied over 94 million tonnes of coal to consumers, registering a growth of about 21 per cent over last year.
PTI
Tags: #Business #coal #Coal India #electricity #India #Pralhad Joshi
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.