English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coal India forays into power production with Madhya Pradesh plant pact

    Coal India unit signs memorandum of understanding with Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company to set up a 660 megawatt thermal power unit

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    South Eastern Coalfield Ltd (SECL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd (MPPGCL) to set up a 660 megawatt thermal power unit.

    SECL is an undertaking of state-owned Coal India Ltd and the move marks a foray for CIL into power production, The Indian Express reported.

    The coal-fired plant would be built next to the Amarkantak thermal power station at Chachai in the Anuppur district of MP.

    Officials were reported as saying that the unit will use air-cooled condenser technology to reduce the amount of water needed for power generation.

    “The project will entail an investment of Rs 4,665 crore in which the share of SECL would be around 70%. The operational role would be carried out by MPPGCL while the ownership will be with SECL. The power production is likely to start in a couple of years,” officials were reported as saying.

    Close

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    CIL's initiative is a result of an extensive diversification strategy adopted by the Chhattisgarh-based coal producing corporation to go beyond mining. The firm has started pursuing clean energy, solar energy, and thermal power projects, among others, as part of the new initiative.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Coal India #Coal producers #India #MPPGCL #power production #SECL
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 10:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.