Coal India February production likely to be 66 million tonnes

Coal India Ltd is likely to register a 13-percent on-year rise in production in February to 66 million tonnes, sources said on February 29.
The world's largest miner had produced 58.05 million tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago.
Cumulative production for the April-February period is expected to be 517.5 million tonnes, they said.
"The daily average production has inched higher to nearly 2.5 million tonnes compared to little over 2 million tonnes in the month of January. Till February 28, cumulative monthly production was 63.5 million tonnes" the sources told PTI.
