App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India February production likely to be 66 million tonnes

The world's largest miner had produced 58.05 million tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India Ltd is likely to register a 13-percent on-year rise in production in February to 66 million tonnes, sources said on February 29.

The world's largest miner had produced 58.05 million tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago.

Cumulative production for the April-February period is expected to be 517.5 million tonnes, they said.

Close

"The daily average production has inched higher to nearly 2.5 million tonnes compared to little over 2 million tonnes in the month of January. Till February 28, cumulative monthly production was 63.5 million tonnes" the sources told PTI.

related news

Offtake, however, continues to be muted. It is likely to be 54.5 million tonnes in February, a growth of nearly 6 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Limited #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.