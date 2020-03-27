App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India continues operations, records about 3 MT production on March 26

The company has been averaging 2.56 MTs production per day during the current month with supplies averaging 1.75 MTs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said despite the constraints on account of coronavirus outbreak, it recorded close to 3 million tonnes (MT) production on Thursday, the second highest single day production during the fiscal. Coal is an 'essential service' as recognized under Emergency Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) 1981, and services engaged in coal industry are 'public utility service'.

"Coal production by CIL recorded close to 3 MTs on Thursday, the second highest one day's production this fiscal, despite the constraints in the wake of corona virus pandemic," CIL said in a statement.

The company has been averaging 2.56 MTs production per day during the current month with supplies averaging 1.75 MTs.

Close

"Coal being the important primary fuel for the country there will be no let up in coal production" the company said, adding "we are mobilizing all our resources and will keep on resolving the issues and continue to produce, notwithstanding the adversities".

The statement said that the top brass of the Maharatna public sector undertaking is in contact with the Ministry of Coal and state administrations to synergise the efforts necessary to keep up with production and despatches.

Daily coordination meetings are being held with CMDs of subsidiary companies to monitor the production and upping the medical facilities.

Important materials necessary for production, like explosives, spares, tyres, machine parts and other services, are being procured on war footing, it said, adding authorities of different state administration have been contacted to grant relaxation for movement of these materials, essential for coal mining, from COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an addendum on Wednesday clarified that coal mining and associated operations are exempt from lockdown.

"There is sufficient buffer with over 107 MTs of coal stock available in the system at CIL's pitheads and at thermal power stations of the country combined and there is no immediate cause of any coal shortage worry," it said.

The company said the well-being and safety of operational personnel is top priority and required medical facilities are being perked up with medical teams on high alert.

Quarantine measures are being put in place, should the need arise, the statement added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic production.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

