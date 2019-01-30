Coal India board to consider share buyback on February 4

State-owned CIL announced that its board will meet on Monday to consider and approve buy back of shares of the company.

"Board meeting of the company is scheduled on Monday, the February 4, 2019 interalia to consider and approve buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each," Coal India (CIL) said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.