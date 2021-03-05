English
Coal India board approves second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has fixed March 16 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend on equity shares for 2020-21, the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
State-owned CIL on Friday said its board has approved payment of second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for 2020-21.

"The board of Directors in its meeting held on Friday, the 5th March’ 2021 approved payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2020-21 @ Rs 5 per share of the face value of Rs 10 per equity share,” the filing said.

The date of payment of interim dividend is on and from March 24, it said.

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal production. It is eyeing one billion tonne of coal output by 2023-24.
PTI
first published: Mar 5, 2021 03:35 pm

