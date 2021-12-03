MARKET NEWS

Coal India auction to non-power sector up sharply on last year

The average price in the auction for the non-power sector was higher than same period last year and also than the auctions in September, the official said.

Reuters
December 03, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
Coal-India | Representative image

State-run Coal India auctioned 3.2 million tonnes of coal exclusively for the non-power sector in November, a senior company official said, more than five times higher compared with November 2020 and about eight times the allocation in September.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Coal India
first published: Dec 3, 2021 05:00 pm

