App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India asks staff to abide by govt guidelines on COVID-19

Agrawal also appealed to the employees to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene at home and workplace, if called to attend, and wear protective gears as needed.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With coronavirus cases rising in India, Coal India has urged its employees to abide by the guidelines issued by the government to overcome the current crisis.

"I urge all in Coal India family to abide by the guidelines in true spirit issued by Central/State Government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or Coal India from time to time," Chairman and Managing Director Pramod Agrawal said in a letter to the employees.

He also appealed to the employees to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene at home and workplace, if called to attend, and wear protective gears as needed.

Close

Covid-19, he said, poses a greater challenge to the entire society and the country.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, had set an ambitious target of 660 million tonnes of production for 2019-20.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #coronavirus #India

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.